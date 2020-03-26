Rupani holds telephonic talks with doctors, COVID-19 patients

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been holding telephonic conversations with coronavirus patients, their doctors and those in home quarantine to boost their morale. During these telephonic talks, he gathers first hand information about the treatment and steps taken by the administration to contain the spread of the virus.

While he held telephonic chats with some doctors on Thursday, similar conversations were held on March 23 and 24 when he engaged in talks with coronavirus patients and those kept under home quarantine upon their return from abroad. A video of Rupani talking with doctors using 'CM Dash Board' system was released by the Gujarat government on Thursday.

In one of the conversations, Rupani told a doctor the entire medical fraternity is no less than God for people. "I thank everyone of you for doing such selfless service. You have put your own lives at risk to save others.

I want to assure you that doctors and health staff are on the top priority of my government. "We will provide all necessary facilities to doctors and health staff," Rupani told a doctor, identified only as Seema, during one such call.

ON March 23, the CM held similar talks with some patients of the coronavirus and assured them of best possible treatment to them. The next day, Rupani spoke to seven persons who were put under home quarantine upon their return from abroad.

In another video, he can be seen urging them to strictly follow self-isolation norms to defeat the coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.