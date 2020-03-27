Confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases most in world, overtaking China and Italy

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 81,378 on Thursday, more than any other country, overtaking both Italy and China, a Reuters tally showed.

China was second with 81,285 cases, and Italy was third with 80,539 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.