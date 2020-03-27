Covid-19: Morocco to use antimalarial drugs, Invention of respiratory assistance machine

A new document by AFP has revealed that Morocco has authorized hospitals to utilize antimalarial drugs in treating the patients suffering from Covid-19, after scientists urged caution over encouraging results from short trials.

The efforts have been made to ensure the availability of antimalarial drugs in the stocks. Through various studies in France and China, it was found that the drugs worked on patients suffering from coronavirus illness, and France finally ordered its use in severe cases.

However, the World Health Organization on Monday urged caution of its use.

On the other hand, a person from Morocco named Hamid El Mouden has recently invented a respiratory assistance machine in less than 24 hours using available components. After discovering this affordable breaking apparatus, he said, "I need technical help and equipment to be able to develop the respiratory system. My wish is to sign a partnership with a company to be able to produce it and market it."

It should be noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized the importance of the respiratory system, which is an important tool for the treatment of patients with the severe form of Covid-19.

Morocco has recorded 275 cases (257 active cases) of coronavirus illness and casualties so far have been 10. Only 8 patients have recovered till date.

