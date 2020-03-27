Left Menu
Cricket-Anderson 'hungry' to keep playing for England

Cricket-Anderson 'hungry' to keep playing for England
James Anderson (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Seamer James Anderson says he is still hungry to play for England and has no intention of letting the coronavirus outbreak bring an end to his international career. Anderson, test cricket's most prolific fast bowler with 584 wickets, has not played since January when he suffered a rib injury in South Africa.

England's two-match series in Sri Lanka was postponed earlier this month and the first test of the summer season against West Indies scheduled for June 4 is likely to be pushed back with all domestic action suspended until at least May 28. "I'm still hungry to play, I've still got ambitions to play for England," Anderson, 37, told reporters.

"So I think that's going to keep me driven at home trying to keep fit so that whenever it is we play again I'm ready to go. "Whether it's this summer or the winter my plan is to try and get back into that team."

England will also embark on a five-test series in India in January next year. The England and Wales Cricket Board says it is working on a "range of options" to resume cricket, with domestic white-ball action expected to take priority.

Anderson said he was willing to play in the inaugural The Hundred 100-ball competition and the domestic T20 Vitality Blast if it was the only way he could keep fit for when England return to test cricket. "I'd much rather be playing competitive cricket than not. But we will cross that bridge when we come to it," said Anderson, who currently has a mentoring role with Hundred franchise Manchester Originals.

