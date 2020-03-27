Left Menu
Malaysia reports 130 new coronavirus cases

  Kuala Lumpur
  27-03-2020
  • Created: 27-03-2020 14:54 IST
Malaysia reported 130 new coronavirus cases on Friday and a total of 2,161 infections, the highest total in Southeast Asia.

The number of deaths from the virus outbreak rose to 26, the health ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, Malaysia announced a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit ($58.28 billion) to help cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

