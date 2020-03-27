Left Menu
British outsourcer Capita working to provide coronavirus testing sites

  Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  27-03-2020
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:51 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British outsourcer Capita is working with the government to set up coronavirus testing sites and looking at contributing resources to healthcare call centers, it said on Friday. As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the country, Britain is struggling to test people for the virus because of a shortage of capacity, England's chief medical officer said on Wednesday.

Capita Chief Executive Jon Lewis said the company's partnership with the government had intensified in recent days. "We are currently exploring more than 100 situations to support the UK government Covid-19 response with additional services," it said in a statement.

"This includes contributing resource to healthcare call centers as well as being part of an initiative to set up health testing centers." Many staff within the National Health Service (NHS) have not been tested, a major concern for health workers and a cause of mounting criticism of the government's response.

In some countries, such as South Korea, there are "drive-thru" test centers to screen the population for the virus.

