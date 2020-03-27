UK health minister Hancock tests positive for coronavirus
British health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.
Less than two hours earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he too had tested positive for the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Matt Hancock
- British
- Boris Johnson