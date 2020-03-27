Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus tag: How the pandemic can affect young minds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:38 IST
Coronavirus tag: How the pandemic can affect young minds

It's a bit like tag, except that you get tagged when someone coughs on you and that means you have the virus and have to go into isolation. If you come out and get tagged again, you die. Child psychotherapists say playground games in the time of COVID-19 are becoming infused with words that many of the children playing them had never heard before: pandemic, isolation, lockdown.

So while the disease caused by the new coronavirus appears to produce relatively mild symptoms in many children, doctors and psychologists warn the impact of the outbreak and its anxiety-inducing spread may be far more traumatic. "I'm worried we could develop a generation of children with health anxiety," said Nikhil Chopra, a family doctor and father of two girls, aged 2 and 4, living in southern England.

His 4-year-old, normally playful and worry-free, he said, was coming home from school last week saying: "If we don’t wash our hands we could die." A psychotherapist who works with children in London said the games and playground talk among young children sharply reflect the new world.

Describing the coronavirus tag game, where "if you're tagged you have to stand at one end of the playground in isolation, and if you come out and get tagged again, you die", the therapist said fear and confusion were leading some kids to lash out. "There's quite a lot of ethnic diversity in the school I work in, and the Chinese children are being victimised and bullied - they are being told they're "unclean" and "revolting" because "they eat dogs and snakes". It's so sad. The children are not bad, but their fear is so great that the only thing they can do is project it onto others to gain a sense of control."

NERVOUS AND BRAVE Across the Atlantic, 4-year-old Asher Henkoff says he's fine when asked how the pandemic is affecting him: "I have my stuffed animals to keep me company, and I get to watch TV," the Houston, Texas boy said, adding he feels "nerv-brave" - a mix of nervous and brave.

His mother, Alexandra Wax, says Asher has become uncharacteristically clingy, is asking non-stop questions about the new virus and has begun having accidents during the night - something he hasn't done in years. While some young minds will be resilient and enable those children to bounce back after the crisis, the risk for others, psychotherapists say, is that the anxiety they see around them now will impact their mental growth and future lives.

"Adults panicking is going to mean children panicking because they will be feeling very unsafe," said Lucy Russell, a clinical psychologist in southern England and author of an online child mental health blog called "They are the Future". "I'm most worried not because of the distress I'm seeing in children right at this moment, but because of the distress I'm seeing in adults and how that will be transmitted to children."

Russell and other mental health specialists such as Mary Calabrese, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based child psychologist, say traumas like the global coronavirus pandemic can affect children particularly strongly. Because their brains are still forming, trauma can cause the amygdala - the emotional part of the brain linked to fear and anxiety - to over-react at a time when its link to the frontal cortex - the thinking and more rational part of the brain - is not fully developed.

"The connections aren't strong," Russell said. "So young children tend to react emotionally to things - and the thinking, rational part of the brain can't calm them down." Calming becomes a job for adults - parents, neighbours, teachers and friends - said Russell and Calabrese.

Acknowledging how hard this can be for parents and carers whose own lives are filled with anxiety and uncertainty, the specialists advise creating as much structure and predictability as possible to help children feel secure and safe. And because children's minds are geared toward problem-solving, they might also respond well to reassurance that focuses on what can be done to control the spread of the virus - like washing hands and staying inside.

"Validate their fears without making it worse," Calabrese said. "You might want to say: 'Let's find out together what this means'. Pull it away from them personally, and say: 'This is why we all owe it to each other to socially distance'." (Reporting and writing by Kate Kelland in London. Additional reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House takes up $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill, as Trump blasts holdout congressman

Armed with hand sanitizer and discouraged from using elevators, members of the U.S. House of Representatives convened on Friday to quickly pass a sweeping 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill as President Donald Trump criticized a Republi...

O'Brien gets emotional after raising money to return home

Stranded after his flight was cancelled thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former New Zealand pacer Iain OBrien couldnt hold back tears after mustering enough money via crowd-funding to book his way back home. The 43-year-old from Welling...

Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail pleas of 3 arrested for murder charges

A court Friday dismissed the bail pleas of three persons arrested in connection with the murder of a person during the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Ramp...

Lockdown: Leftist union urges Bengal govt for relief to 3 lakh

A Leftist workers union has urged the West Bengal government to provide relief to the states three lakh daily wager bus workers and their families hit by the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Wes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020