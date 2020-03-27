Left Menu
Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 541 in a day - source

  Reuters
  • |
  Rome
  • |
  Updated: 27-03-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:46 IST
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 541 in a day to some 5,402, a source familiar with the data said on Friday. The figure is up steeply compared with 387 deaths on Thursday and is Lombardy's second highest daily tally so far.

The number of cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, increased by some 2,409 to roughly 37,298 the source said. On Thursday, 2,543 new cases were registered.

The new cases in Lombardy takes Italy's total number of infections past those recorded in China, where the coronavirus epidemic came to light at the end of last year. The United States already overtook China's tally on Thursday.

The nationwide tally will be released around 6.00 p.m. (1700 GMT). On Thursday, the national death toll stood at 8,215, the highest in the world. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer)

