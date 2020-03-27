Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish parents fret as schools stay open amid European virus shutdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:53 IST
Swedish parents fret as schools stay open amid European virus shutdown

"I think the Swedish government is mad. What are they waiting for?" said Theodora Papadimitropoulou, whose 15 year-old daughter is still in class in Stockholm despite most of Europe closing its schools to stem the spread of the coronavirus. "They are not reacting fast enough," she said. "Schools are breeding grounds for infection to spread."

Papadimitropoulou is one of a growing number of people both inside and outside Sweden critical of the authorities' decision not to close schools to slow down the virus, which has now killed more than 24,000 people worldwide. Critics argue that while children generally appear less affected by the virus, they can still spread it to family members and to others.

"Each infected child infects two to three other children a week, who then infect their parents and grandparents," said Jorn Klein, Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infection Prevention, at the University of South Eastern Norway. "From a pure infection prevention perspective, it does not make sense to keep the schools and kindergartens open."

Earlier this week a group of senior health care officials sent a letter to the government calling on it to take stronger measures to fight the spread of the disease. "Our nation should not be the exception in Europe," the letter said. "We request that our Government takes action now!"

Sweden had around 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 27 and 92 deaths. While Sweden has closed universities and upper secondary schools, it has resisted sending younger children home. The Swedish Health Agency says that it does not believe school children are transmitting the disease to a great extent and that the costs of drastic measures outweigh the benefits.

"We know that if you close schools, it has consequences in society in general ... if many parents have to be at home who work in healthcare or in other critical jobs," said Anders Wallensten, an epidemiologist at the agency. Johan Giesecke, former chief epidemiologist at the agency, said most of the measures taken across Europe lack any scientific foundation. "Things like border closure, school closure - the effect on epidemics is quite unknown," he said.

But while scientists bicker, many Swedes feel torn about the strategy. "Of course we're worried because we have teachers in risk groups who do not want to infect anyone or be infected by others," said Sara Svanlund, a 47-year-old maths and science teacher at the Mollevang school in Malmo.

"But we also feel that we have a big responsibility to society, to keep society functioning. So I have mixed feelings."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

A U.S. recession? Probably. Depression? Only if the virus is untamed

By Howard Schneider WASHINGTON, March 27 - A U.S. recession may already be underway. Could it be worseThe Great Depression that began with a stock market crash in 1929 and lasted until 1933 scarred a generation with massive unemployment and...

Guj HC hears coronavirus, lockdown PILs through video

The Gujarat High Court on Friday gave one more week to the state government to respond to the unattended reliefs claimed in various PILs filed recently in connection with the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent national lockdown. Six su...

Six positive cases detected in Chhattisgarh so far: State Health Minister TS Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo on Friday said that six confirmed cases of coronavirus have been found in the state so far and also spoke in detail about how the state is planning to combat the outbreak. Six positive cases have bee...

INSIGHT-Coronavirus emerges as major threat to U.S. election process

U.S. election officials looking to construct a safe voting system in a worsening coronavirus pandemic are confronting a grim reality there may not be enough time, money or political will to make it happen by the November election.The possib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020