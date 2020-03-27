England health service says equivalent of 50 hospitals freed up for coronavirus

Britain has freed up the equivalent of 50 hospitals to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak, the CEO of England's National Health Service said on Friday. "Over the last several weeks we have freed up the equivalent of 50 hospitals across England, ready and waiting for coronavirus patients," Simon Stevens said.

He said that in London there were just under 3,000 empty beds as of Thursday.

