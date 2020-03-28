Coronavirus cases in Ireland rise above 2,000, three more deaths

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose to 2,121 on Friday from 1,819 a day earlier, with three more deaths reported to bring the number of fatalities to 22, the health department said.

The health department said of those hospitalised in cases analysed by the end of Wednesday, 59 patients had been admitted to intensive care units.

