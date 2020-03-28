U.S. working with Saudi authorities to arrange repatriation flights
The U.S. embassy in Riyadh said on Saturday it was working with the Saudi authorities to arrange repatriation flights to the United States on a commercial airline.
"No flights or departure/arrival locations have been confirmed at this time," it said in a statement. "It is likely that flights will be scheduled with little advance notice."
