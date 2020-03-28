Japan PM Abe says, for now, barely avoiding declaring virus emergency situation
Japan is at a precarious stage now that the government is just barely able to avoid declaring an emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, highlighting the severity of the situation.
Abe made the statement at a news conference in Tokyo
