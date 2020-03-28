Left Menu
New York's Cuomo postpones primary election as coronavirus cases keep growing

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 22:30 IST
"We have been behind this virus from day one. We are waiting to see what the virus does," Cuomo said at a news conference. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday he was postponing the state's April 28 presidential primary to June 23 as its number of coronavirus cases climbed to 52,318 and deaths to 728. "We have been behind this virus from day one. We are waiting to see what the virus does," Cuomo said at a news conference. "You don't win on defense. You win on offense. You have to get ahead of this."

The governor has become a leading national voice on the coronavirus pandemic as the state has accounted for roughly a third of the U.S. death toll and half the known cases. Cuomo said he asked pharmacies to begin delivering medications to homes free of charge. He also said President Donald Trump had approved the construction of four additional temporary hospital sites in New York City, adding 4,000 hospital beds.

