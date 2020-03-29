Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus global death toll crosses 31,000

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-03-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 17:06 IST
Coronavirus global death toll crosses 31,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 31,412 on Sunday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. More than two-thirds of the deaths from coronavirus have now been recorded in Europe.

Over 667,090 declared cases have been registered in 183 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 134,700 are now considered recovered. The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalization. Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, has to date declared 10,023 fatalities, with 92,472 infections and 12,384 people recovered.

Like Italy, Spain has more fatalities than China with 6,528, as well as 78,747 infections. China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,295 deaths and 81,394 cases, with 74,971 recoveries.

The other worst-hit countries are Iran with 2,640 deaths and 38,309 cases, and France with 2,314 deaths and 37,575 cases. The United States has the highest number of infected people with 124,686 diagnosed cases, 2,191 deaths, and 2,612 recoveries. Cases there have soared from 41,511 on Monday, making it the country with the fastest progression rate.

Since 1900 GMT Saturday, Uruguay, New Zealand, and Mali have announced their first deaths. By continent, Europe has listed 363,766 cases and 22,259 deaths to date, Asia 104,596 cases and 3,761 deaths, the Middle East 46,596 cases and 2,718 deaths, the US and Canada together 130,120 cases with 2,250 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 13,544 cases with 274 deaths, Africa 4,267 cases with 134 deaths and Oceania 4,208 cases with 16 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

In China, walled up Wuhan awaits life beyond the barricades

The bright yellow barricades snake through the streets of Wuhandividing up the epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak into segments that can be easily monitored for people disobeying orders to stay home.Separating neighbours and blocking ...

Ensure no one sleeps hungry during lockdown: UP CM to nodal officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with 12 nodal officers of UP who have been appointed in different states and asked them to ensure that no one sleeps hungry during the 21-day lockdown imposed across the ...

Coronavirus crisis puts EU credibility on the line -French minister

How the European Union responds to the coronavirus outbreak will determine its future credibility, a French minister said on Sunday, after the bloc failed to agree last week on measures to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.The EU ...

Britain orders 10,000 ventilators in fight against coronavirus -source

Britain has placed an order for 10,000 ventilators to be made by a consortium of companies including Ford, Airbus and Rolls-Royce as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus, an industry source told Reuters. Governments around the world are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020