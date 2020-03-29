Saudi Arabia's coronavirus death toll doubles to 8 -spokesman

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus death toll doubles to 8 -spokesmanReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:16 IST
Saudi Arabia recorded four new fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing its death toll to eight, the health ministry spokesman told a news conference on Sunday.
The kingdom has also registered 96 new infections, taking its total to 1,299, the highest among the Gulf Arab states.
