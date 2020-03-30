Britain orders 10,000 ventilators from F1, aerospace consortium

Britain has ordered more than 10,000 ventilators from a consortium of leading aerospace, engineering and technology companies, with production to begin this week.

The group, including Airbus, BAE Systems, Ford and Formula One racing teams, said it expected to get a very prompt regulatory sign off after the final audit.

