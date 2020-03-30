Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus lockdowns make cities more walkable

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:19 IST
Coronavirus lockdowns make cities more walkable

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, March 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cities under lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus are making more room on their streets for pedestrians, fulfilling a long-standing demand by residents for more walkability that could be hard to reverse, urban experts said on Monday.

More than 720,000 people across the world have been infected by the coronavirus and about 33,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. With lockdowns or restrictions on movement in hundreds of cities, residents are often still allowed to occasionally go outside to run, walk or cycle, as long as they practise social distancing, or keep two metres (6.5 ft) from each other.

While this has led to overcrowding in parks in several cities, authorities in Toronto, New York and Philadelphia have barred traffic from some streets so more people can walk safely. "Making cities more accessible to pedestrians now is necessary because people want to feel connected, get some exercise, and feel a little better about a very challenging situation," said Tony Matthews, a lecturer in urban and environmental planning at Australia's Griffith University.

"Many people may not want to give their streets back to heavy traffic volumes after this, so there will be a lot more advocacy for urban walkability," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Walking not only has physical and emotional benefits, but walkability - which considers safety, comfort and health - is also good for city economies and is key to social connectedness, research has shown.

But while urban planners have long been working to increase walkability, the challenge has always been competing with the dominance of vehicle traffic, Matthews said. Reduced vehicle traffic in cities now has given authorities a chance to prioritise pedestrians, possibly for the first time in decades.

In Toronto and Vancouver, officials are looking into closing some parts of their streets to vehicles, while New York has closed some of its streets to vehicle traffic to allow more room for pedestrians. Developing Asian cities, with a few exceptions, are less walkable, with pedestrains often forced to share narrow, crumbling pavements - where they exist - with vendors, motorbikes and stray dogs and cats.

But walkability is even more critical in these crowded cities, as there are few open spaces, said landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom in Bangkok. "People want to get out and exercise, and it is important that there are accessible, healthy, welcoming spaces for them to do so," she said.

"We have prioritised cars for so long now, we forgot all about pedestrians. But that is beginning to change," she said. Bangkok began to open up some of its busiest streets to pedestrians last December, though the move was largely targeted at tourists. While Jakarta has expanded its car-free Sunday to more streets in the congested Indonesian capital.

The pandemic has made authorities realise the importance of healthy urban environments, said David Sagita, a public space specialist at United Cities and Local Governments, an umbrella organisation of cities and regional authorities. "Residents and authorities are seeing the need for cleaner, greener, healthier cities - which includes more open spaces and less traffic," he said.

"This experience will change urban planning as we know it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...

COVID-19: Fear and panic becoming bigger problem than coronavirus, observes SC; seeks report from govt on steps taken to prevent migration of workers

As thousands of migrant workers walking back to their natives places after being rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Supreme Court on Moday observed that the panic and fear is becoming a bigger problem than coronavirus, an...

One killed, 20 injured in train accident in China

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others. The accident occurred in Yongxing County, Chenzhou City, at 1140 am, officials said. One person was k...

COVID-19 relief: James McAvoy donates 275,000 pounds to NHS

X-Men star James McAvoy has donated 275,000 pounds to the National Health Service NHS to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The Scottish actor contributed to a crowdfunding campaign set up by a group of doctors under NHS, the publicly funded ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020