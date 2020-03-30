Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says WHO not sharing coronavirus information it provides, pressing complaints

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:33 IST
Taiwan says WHO not sharing coronavirus information it provides, pressing complaints

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not shared with member states information Taiwan has provided on the coronavirus including details on its cases and prevention methods, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, ratcheting up its complaints. Taiwan's lack of membership of the U.N. body, due to Chinese pressure which claims the island as its own with no right to the trappings of statehood, has infuriated the Taiwanese government during the outbreak of the virus.

Taiwan's government has said that keeping it out of the WHO during the outbreak amounts to playing politics with Taiwanese lives, even as the island has won plaudits for keeping its case toll so comparatively low thanks to early detection and control methods. Both the WHO and China say Taiwan has been provided with the help it needs.

Taiwan last week said the WHO ignored its questions at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, part of what it has long described as a pattern that puts it at risk because of Chinese pressure to exclude it from international bodies. On Sunday, the WHO issued a rare statement about Taiwan, saying it was closely following the development of the coronavirus there, is learning lessons from how they are fighting it, and detailing how the WHO has been working with Taiwanese health experts.

In response, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said the WHO needed to "continue to review and improve upon some unreasonable restrictions imposed on Taiwan based on political considerations". While Taiwan can report to the WHO via its International Health Regulations framework and can access information from WHO's internal Event Information Site, the information Taiwan provides is not shared by the WHO, Ou said.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Taiwan has given the WHO all the information about its cases and prevention methods, but this has never been included in the WHO's daily updated situation report, she added. "Therefore, the health bodies of various countries cannot understand the current situation of Taiwan's epidemic situation, preventive policies and border quarantine measures from the information provided by the WHO," Ou said.

"This shows that what the WHO said in its statement that it is learning from all regions, including Taiwan, to share 'best practices' with the world, differs from the facts." Taiwan has also been excluded from over 70 percent of WHO technical meetings in the last decade, and for a key February meeting on the virus Taiwan experts were not allowed to attend in person, only online, she said.

The WHO includes Taiwan's number of cases under those of China. Taiwan says this confuses other countries into believing its virus situation is the same as China's, when China has no say in the island's health policy or virus-prevention methods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 2 Worli localities sealed, fumigated for coronavirus

Two colonies in Worli area in central Mumbai were sealed, disinfected and fumigated in the early hours of Monday in view of novel coronavirus outbreak, local MLA and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted. While some television chan...

"This is bliss": Chinese barber has clients queuing up as Wuhan eases lockdown

For barber Xiong Juan, a recent easing of restrictions in the city of Wuhan, epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak, means she is now busier than ever.Xiong, 39, now spends her days riding around on her electric bicycle and offering her s...

10-day extension of BS-VI deadline unlikely to do 'any good' to auto industry: Report

The 10-day extension of BS-VI deadline granted by the Supreme Court due to the lockdown is unlikely to do any good to the automobile industry amid the coronavirus outbreak, a report said on Monday. The existing emission norms or Bharat Stag...

COVID-19: Process to free 8,000 prisoners from MP jails begins

The process to release nearly 8,000 prisoners began in Madhya Pradesh on Monday with an aim to prevent overcrowding in jails amid the coronavirus crisis, a senior official said. Out of these 8,000 prisoners, 5,000 will be released on parole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020