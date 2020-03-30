Poland puts on hold flash CPI release due to coronavirus

Poland's statistics office cancelled the release of March flash CPI scheduled for Tuesday and said it will put on hold publishing the data until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic.

The flash CPI was to be published at 0800 GMT on Tuesday and markets have been waiting for the data as a first symptom on what is going on in the economy since the first infection with coronavirus was detected in Poland on March 4.

