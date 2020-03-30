Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain overtakes China in coronavirus infections

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:45 IST
Spain overtakes China in coronavirus infections

Spain overtook China in the number of those infected with coronavirus on Monday, as the government tightened restrictions on a population entering its third week under one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe. Business leaders criticised Spain's actions over the weekend to ban all non-essential work until mid-April and to extend for another two weeks a nationwide shutdown that has paralysed industries like car manufacturing and tourism.

"If you stop the country, we'll have a huge social problem within five months," Antonio Garamendi, president of Spain's business association, said in a television interview. The total number of infections rose to 85,195 on Monday, above the 81,470 registered in China where the disease originated. An overnight death toll of 812 people brought fatalities in Spain from the virus to 7,340.

Still, the daily infection increase has slowed since the introduction of lockdown measures, falling to 12% on average in the past five days from around 20% in the preceding 10 days, said health emergency spokeswoman Maria Jose Sierra, brought in to substitute for her predecessor who has tested positive for the virus. Madrid held a minute of silence for the victims of the disease, and Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings was played from loudspeakers at the town hall while the regional, Spanish and European Union flags flew at half mast.

The government said it was imposing caps on funeral prices, following reports that undertakers were taking advantage of increased demand. The left-wing government must tread a fine line between slowing the spread of a disease that has overwhelmed the health service and preserving employment in a country with the second-highest jobless rate in Europe.

The government gave businesses an extra 24 hours to wind down operations, with full closure of non-essential activity to start on Tuesday. Spain unveiled earlier this month a 200 billion euro ($220 billion) economic aid package to help furloughed workers get benefits and businesses draw state-backed credit lines.

In further measures to soften the blow of the outbreak, the government is likely to approve on Tuesday a moratorium on rent for vulnerable groups like unemployed people with dependents, government sources said. However, in a show of how some parts of the economy such as grocery retail are booming as people hunker down at home, supermarket chain Dia said on Monday it had hired 1,000 people to deal with increased demand in online orders. (Additional reporting by Nathan Allen, Belen Carreno and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

'Shaktimaan' set to make a comeback on Doordarshan

After Ramayan, Doordarshan is all set to bring back more of its iconic shows such as Chanakya and Shaktimaan during the ongoing 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus. This Sunday, mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat started airing on ...

RBI opens up specified G-secs fully for foreign investors 

In line with the Budget announcement, the Reserve Bank on Monday opened certain specified categories of government securities g-secs for non-resident investors as part of an initiative to deepen the bond market. Accordingly, a separate rout...

Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam sa...

UBS defies Swiss dividend freeze call with $2.6 bln payout plan

UBS plans to pay a 2019 dividend that is more than half its annual profit, defying calls by the Swiss government and financial markets supervisor for lenders to limit payouts during the coronavirus crisis. Banks around the world have been a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020