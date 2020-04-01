Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Over 100 countries ask South Korea for coronavirus testing help; UK lockdown is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and more

01-04-2020
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China cracks down on swine fever prevention as it urges higher production

China will closely monitor swine fever prevention measures as it pushes farmers to restore hog production to achieve its full-year target, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Despite the improvement in China's containment of African swine fever, it still takes time to restore pork output from hog stocks, the ministry told local governments in a video conference, adding that frequent transportation of piglets and breeding sows has raised the risk of a resurgence of the disease.

India likely to soon ease some drug export curbs after U.S. pressure - sources

India will likely relax some export restrictions on pharmaceutical products soon due to intense pressure from the United States which is worried about drug shortages as the number of coronavirus cases surge, two Indian government officials told Reuters. India, which supplies more than a quarter of the world's generic drugs, last month restricted exports of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicines made from them. The move was seen as an attempt to secure supplies for its domestic population after the outbreak played havoc with the industry's supply chain globally.

Somali doctor, the veteran of many battles, girds for war with coronavirus

Somali doctor Abdirizak Yusuf Ahmed has escaped an execution, battled deadly diseases and treated war victims. Now - at 35 years old - he's been tapped to lead his nation's response to the coronavirus. So far, Somalia has reported only three cases. But if the disease is unleashed, it could spread like wildfire through camps housing malnourished families who huddle under makeshift domes built from sticks and rags.

Over 100 countries ask South Korea for coronavirus testing help: official

South Korea has received requests from 121 countries for help with coronavirus testing, a foreign ministry official said on Wednesday, as authorities around the world come under intense pressure to curb the spread of the disease. South Korea's massive testing campaign, backed by intensive contact tracing, has been credited with helping slow the spread of coronavirus in the country, which once had the second-largest outbreak after China.

Preliminary study finds UK lockdown is slowing the spread of COVID-19

Lockdown and social distancing measures introduced by the British government to slow the spread of COVID-19 may already be working, according to preliminary research findings, and could soon see Britain's epidemic of infections declining. Scientists used an online survey to ask 1,300 people in Britain to list their contacts for the previous day - and found that the average number of contacts now is more than 70% lower than before the lockdown.

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 378, positive tests hit 17,139

The Swiss death toll from the coronavirus has reached 378, the country's public health ministry said on Wednesday, rising from 373 people a day earlier as Switzerland prepares additional measures to mitigate the epidemic's economic hit. The number of positive tests also increased to 17,139 from 16,176 on Tuesday, the ministry added.

Spain's coronavirus cases top 100,000 as masks, sanitizer flown in

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain rose beyond 100,000 as it recorded its biggest one-day death toll from the outbreak on Wednesday, and two planes packed with protective equipment arrived to restock an overloaded public health system. Barring Italy, the virus has killed more people in Spain than anywhere else, triggering a lockdown that has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill. A survey showed Spain's manufacturing sector is heading for a slump after shrinking in March at its steepest pace since 2013.

Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise by 134, reported cases up 1,019: authorities

The number of deaths in the Netherlands resulting from the new coronavirus has risen by 134 to 1,173, health authorities said on Wednesday. Confirmed cases increased by 1,019 to 13,614, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.

Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies

A team of Chinese scientists has isolated several antibodies that it says are "extremely effective" at blocking the ability of the new coronavirus to enter cells, which eventually could be helpful in treating or preventing COVID-19. There is currently no proven effective treatment for the disease, which originated in China and is spreading across the world in a pandemic that has infected more than 850,000 and killed 42,000.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Europeans learn to love the mask

(With inputs from agencies.)

