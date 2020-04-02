Williams Advanced Engineering to produce 5,000 ventilators for UK

Williams Advanced Engineering said it will produce an initial batch of 5,000 ventilators for Britain's National Health Service.

"Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) is playing a significant role in an Aerospace consortium to produce medical ventilators for use by the NHS," the company said.

"The aim is to quickly produce an initial batch of 5,000 Smiths ParaPAC300 ventilators; utilising speed of response and rapid processes derived from a motorsport background."

