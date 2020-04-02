Left Menu
France wants to keep Air France KLM intact -finance minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:06 IST
The French government is prepared to support Air France KLM in order to keep the Franco-Dutch air carrier intact as it is, France's finance minister said on Thursday, rejecting the possibility of a break-up.

Asked whether state support such as nationalisation could lead to a break-up, Bruno Le Maire said: "Air France KLM is a beautiful company and we want Air France KLM to stay as it is. That's why we are ready to support Air France KLM."

"I don't want to be more specific about the kind of support we can give to Air France KLM but we will not leave Air France KLM alone facing the very violent crisis that aviation companies are facing now," Le Maire said in an online news briefing.

