UK to announce new emergency loan package for midsize companies - Financial Times

Britain will announce a new support package for midsize companies who fall between the criteria for existing coronavirus business support schemes, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The report said the finance ministry could make an announcement as early as Thursday afternoon, and had been looking at a model that would allow firms with turnover of several hundred million pounds to take out loans of around 25 million pounds ($30.97 million).

The loans would not be interest free, the report said. ($1 = 0.8073 pounds)

