Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration awards $25 billion in emergency transit funding

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 00:46 IST
Trump administration awards $25 billion in emergency transit funding
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

The Trump administration said on Thursday it was allocating $25 billion in emergency funding grants to public transportation systems facing a massive falloff in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds, including $5.4 billion for the New York City area, were approved by Congress last week and transit systems should start receiving payments in the coming weeks. The awards were made one day ahead of a congressional deadline.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the "historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation's public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who depend on them." The funds, primarily for metropolitan areas, include $1.2 billion for Los Angeles, $1.02 billion for Washington, $883 million for Boston, $879 million for Philadelphia, $820 million for San Francisco and $520 million for Seattle.

Many of the areas cover systems that are also in nearby states and were awarded under a population-based formula. Last month, New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees two commuter railroads, subways, and buses, sought $4 billion as ridership had fallen more than 60% on the subways and some New York commuter lines are down more than 90%.

New Jersey Transit this week sought a $1.25 billion bailout after reporting a nearly 90% drop-off in ridership. The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District also appealed for emergency funds after ridership declined by 90%. The Washington, D.C. area subway system, where ridership is down 93%, has closed 19 rail stations and barred riders from certain cars and reduced schedules.

The FTA said $22.7 billion was allocated to large and small urban areas and $2.2 billion to rural areas. The funds will "support capital, operating, and other expenses generally eligible under those programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19," the agency said in a statement. The FTA announcement came one day ahead of the required timetable from Congress.

The Trump administration is moving to award $10 billion in grants to U.S. airports and $1 billion to U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak, which said on Thursday ridership was down 96% and future bookings were 95% lower. Amtrak has suspended high-speed Acela service and cut about 50% of daily train trips. Amtrak said the funds "will help keep people working and the economy moving."

U.S. airports have estimated losses of $14 billion this year and some have said they might be unable to make bond payments without government assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA chief says football will be totally different after coronavirus

Football will be totally different when it eventually resumes after the coronavirus outbreak, the head of global soccer body FIFA Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.Football will come back, and when it does, well celebrate coming out of a ni...

Some U.S. direct payments will take months to reach Americans -congressional panel

Americans should start receiving direct payments from the U.S. government in mid-April to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but some may not get the money until mid-September, according to a congressional committee. The Trump adminis...

France's coronavirus death toll jumps as nursing homes included

The coronavirus death count in France surged to nearly 5,400 people on Thursday after the health ministry began including nursing home fatalities in its data.Jerome Salomon, head of the health authority, said the pandemic had by Thursday cl...

BRIEF-Bezos Says Giving $100 Mln Gift To Feeding America, Which Will Distribute Funds To Their National Network Of Food Banks- Instagram Post

April 2 Reuters - AMAZONS BEZOS SAYS GIVING 100 MILLION GIFT TO FEEDING AMERICA, WHICH WILL DISTRIBUTE FUNDS TO THEIR NATIONAL NETWORK OF FOOD BANKS - INSTAGRAM POST Source text httpsbit.ly2xFIATU...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020