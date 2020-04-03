Trump invokes Defense Production Act for ventilator manufacturing

Trump invokes Defense Production Act for ventilator manufacturingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 01:26 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday invoked the Defense Production Act to aid companies building ventilators for coronavirus patients to receive the supply of materials they need.
In a memo released by the White House, Trump directed the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary to use his authority to help facilitate the supply of ventilator materials for six companies - General Electric Co, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc , Medtronic Plc, Resmed Inc, Royal Philips N.V. and Vyaire Medical Inc.
