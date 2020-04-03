5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total 29
Five more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar taking the total number of cases in the state to 29.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-04-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 08:23 IST
Five more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar taking the total number of cases in the state to 29. According to the State Health Department on Thursday, two of the COVID-19 persons are from Gopalganj with travel history to the Middle East while one another person from Saran has travel history to the UK.
The two other confirmed cases are from Gaya and are contacts of earlier positive cases, according to the department. India as of Thursday had 2,069 positive cases of COVID-19, which include 1,860 active cases, 155 cured and discharged patients, and one case as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- COVID
- Middle East
- Gopalganj
- Gaya
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Hyderabad Police provides sanitizers to people visiting police stations
'World has a collective burnout': Germany football coach on COVID-19
NBPA boss defends players over COVID-19 tests
Events of over 100 people indoor would be canceled due to COVID-19
Pak confirms 2 deaths from COVID-19; positive cases over 300