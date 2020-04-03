Left Menu
Trauma Center at RML would function as COVID-19 isolation ward: Dr. Vardhan

At Dr. RML Hospital, the Union Minister visited the Flu Corner, emergency care center, trauma center block, and corona screening center.

After having inspected the working of these centers, the Health Minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of the screening process. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan today visited Dr. RML and Safdarjung Hospitals to personally takes stock of preparedness to overcome COVID-19.

At Dr. RML Hospital, the Union Minister visited the Flu Corner, emergency care center, trauma center block, and corona screening center. After having inspected the working of these centers, the Health Minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of the screening process. He also visited the Microbiology Department, which has been handling a huge number of samples every day, where he minutely observed the process of sample receiving & scientific testing. He appreciated the Department for following due infection control protocol thereby ensuring accuracy as well as authenticity in test results. Keeping in view the emerging requirement of isolation beds, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that the Trauma Center at Dr. RML Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward.

Subsequently, the Union Minister visited Safdarjung Hospital where he took a detailed review of the facilities available at the Super Specialty Block which has been converted into a state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation management center, consisting of of 400 isolation and 100 ICU beds.

During the detailed review of the management and treatment patients in two hospitals Dr. Harsh Vardhan in his address to the doctors, nurses, hospital and sanitation staff exclusively dealing with COVID-19 patients, stated that they are working tirelessly to provide urgent relief to the patients and create a niche in the result-oriented health infrastructure. He also discussed the challenges being faced by the health sector in containing the effects of COVID -19 in the country. He exhorted them to continue their hard work since it is all for the service of humanity. Saluting the committed and focussed hard work of the doctors, and other healthcare professionals in the country, he stated that the country is proud of our dedicated health professionals. He further stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed almost the entire world. We have tried to check it effectively in India due to regular monitoring and guidance by Prime Minister as well as quick action and support by our health warriors. He added that the war against COVID-19 can be fought diligently by just following the basic tips of hygiene such as regular and proper hand wash, avoiding touching face & eyes and social distancing. He said that Hon'ble Prime Minister has again reiterated these essential precautions during his broadcast to the nation today.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that lockdown is an appropriate opportunity to contain the effect of COVID-19 where everyone's contribution by staying at home is collectively an important weapon to contain the spread of the disease.

(With Inputs from PIB)

