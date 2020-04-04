Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spat over presidential election tests Poland's ruling coalition

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 01:00 IST
Spat over presidential election tests Poland's ruling coalition

Poland's conservative ruling alliance faced the risk of a split on Friday after a junior partner refused to support a plan to allow a presidential election to take place on May 10, as scheduled, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The national Law and Justice (PiS) party, which leads the alliance, has proposed legislation to introduce postal ballots to replace physical voting booths.

But a more liberal wing, Accord, said it was unrealistic for the election to proceed and proposed a postponement of two years. A parliamentary vote on the PiS plan was initially expected on Friday but was postponed. The election is crucial for PiS whose ally, incumbent Andrzej Duda, is running first in opinion polls. PiS needs his support to make further progress on its conservative agenda and judiciary reforms which the European Union says subvert the rule of law.

Critics say the party is concerned over its ability to win if the ballot is delayed and the economy sinks into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. "May 10 is an unrealistic date," Accord leader Jaroslaw Gowin told the Polsat News broadcaster late on Friday. "We need to be prepared, we need procedures."

Gowin said his group would discuss the PiS proposal and take a decision ahead of a rescheduled parliamentary vote. A PiS source told Reuters the vote could determine the future of the coalition if any alliance members opposed the legislation.

The PiS-led coalition holds 235 of the 460 seats in the lower house and would lose its majority without Accord. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of nationalist PiS and Poland's de facto leader, reaffirmed the party's position that the presidential election should take place as scheduled.

Accord's Gowin said, however, that he had seen research that the coronavirus would make it unsafe to vote for months. Opposition parties also want the poll postponed, saying restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus will prevent campaigning and that the vote, even via post, is a health hazard.

"Lets work together on solutions that Poles are waiting for," Borys Budka, head of the main opposition party, the Civic Platform, said in parliament. "The election can take even a year from now. What's important is that nobody loses their job." Earlier in the week, parliament approved a coronavirus rescue package to support the economy but rejected many changes proposed by the opposition such as mandatory weekly coronavirus tests for medical workers.

Analysts say the economy could shrink as much as 4% this year as a result of restrictions on public life. There were 392 new coronavirus cases reported in Poland on Thursday, the highest daily increase so far, with 320 more reported on Friday, bringing the total to 3,266, according to the health ministry. 65 people have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Cuba: US embargo blocks coronavirus aid shipment from Asia

Cuban officials say a shipment of coronavirus aid from Asias richest man, Jack Ma, has been blocked by the six-decade U.S. embargo on the island. Carlos M Pereira, Cubas ambassador to China, said on his blog this week that Mas foundation tr...

Trump hosts Big Oil execs at White House to discuss market slump

U.S. President Donald Trump met with oil company executives at the White House on Friday afternoon to discuss a historic oil-price slump threatening their businesses, brought on by the coronavirus outbreak and a Saudi-Russia price war. Well...

Gabon bans eating of pangolin and bats amid pandemic

Gabon on Friday banned the sale and eating of bats and pangolins, which are suspected of sparking the novel coronavirus in China where they are highly prized in traditional medicine. President Ali Bongo Ondimba also announced the government...

Gen.G, T1 stay atop LCK standings

Gen.G and T1 won on Friday to remain tied for the best record in the League of Legends League Champions Korea LCK 2020 spring season at 12-2. Gen.G, who lost 2-1 to T1 on Wednesday, bounced back with a 2-0 sweep of SANDBOX Gaming to open Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020