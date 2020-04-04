Britain secures 300 new ventilators from China

Britain secures 300 new ventilators from ChinaReuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:44 IST
Britain took delivery of 300 ventilators from China on Saturday and more will start being produced soon by a consortium of aerospace, engineering and Formula One teams, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said.
"We've been buying invasive ventilators from partners abroad, including Germany and Switzerland, and today 300 new ventilators arrived from China, I'd like to thank the Chinese government," he told a news conference.
