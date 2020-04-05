Rajasthan: Hospital denies entry to pregnant woman over her religion, baby dies in ambulance

A pregnant woman was denied admission into Janana Hospital here allegedly citing her religion as the ground. Following which the woman delivered the baby in the ambulance but the infant died. Her husband Irfan Khan said, "My wife complained of pain, I rushed to Sikri from where she was referred to Janana hospital. I reached there around 8 am but for hours I kept looking for a doctor, there was no one. When finally the doctor came she asked as to what is my name, village and etc."

"Later, one madam came and asked my name, on hearing my name she said, 'it implies you are a Muslim, you will not be treated here,' and asked some other doctor to refer us to Jaipur. We hadn't even crossed Bharatpur when my wife delivered the child in the ambulance and my baby died," he added. He has also alleged that when he went back to the hospital after the delivery, the hospital staff misbehaved with him and said that he should go back to Jaipur. Irfan Khan has demanded action against the hospital administration.

Dr Rupendra Jha, Principal, Janana Hospital, Bharatpur said, "I will able to say something once the investigation is done. We should be able to get a clear picture in a day." Vishvendra Singh, Rajasthan tourism minister said, "I got to know that some doctor at Janana Hospital Bharatpur, denied admission to the woman in hospital as she was Muslim. Nothing can be shameful than this." (ANI)

