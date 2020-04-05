Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Defense chief backs Navy decision to oust U.S. ship commander

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:28 IST
U.S. Defense chief backs Navy decision to oust U.S. ship commander

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday defended the U.S. Navy's controversial decision to remove the commander of a coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier, saying it was a "tough call" but that ultimately it was "a chain of command issue." Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly on Thursday relieved Captain Brett Crozier of his command of the Theodore Roosevelt after Crozier's scathing letter calling on the Navy to do more to halt the spread of the virus aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was leaked to the media.

The move sparked intense backlash with videos posted online showing sailors aboard the vessel cheering Crozier as he departed and more that 120,000 people signing an online petition calling for his reinstatement. It has also become a political lightning-rod as the Trump administration faces intense criticism for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. "Secretary Modly made a tough decision, a tough call. I have full faith and confidence in him and the Navy leadership, and I support their decision," Esper said in an interview on ABC News' "This Week" program.

"This is a chain of command issue. It's an issue of trust and confidence in the captain of the ship," he added. The Pentagon said on Friday that Esper had confidence in Modly, but Esper’s remarks to ABC were the first time that he publicly commented on the issue.

Modly, in an interview with Reuters last week, said Crozier was being reassigned while Navy investigators examined whether he should face disciplinary action, adding that the commander's letter was shared too widely and was in the press before he could even read it. Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat who is seeking to challenge President Donald Trump in the November presidential election, on Sunday called the Trump administration's firing of the commander "close to criminal."

"The idea that this man stood up and he said what had to be said, got it out that ... his Navy personnel were in danger ... I think the guy, he should have a commendation rather than be fired," Biden told ABC News in a separate interview. A group of Democratic U.S. senators have also called on the Pentagon's independent Inspector General to investigate the dismissal.

The Theodore Roosevelt, whose home port is in San Diego, has docked at a U.S. naval base on Guam to allow sailors to evacuate the vessel, with roughly one-fifth of its 5,000 crew quarantined on the American island territory in the western Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Muslim civil servants ask community members to ‘act responsibly’, urge media to ‘cooperate’

Invoking the sayings of Prophet Mohammed, a group of Muslim civil servants have appealed to the members of the community to act responsibly and stand out as examples for fellow citizens in the fight against coronavirus. They have also urged...

PM Modi calls up various political leaders, discusses coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to leaders of various political parties on phone to discuss a more coordinated and unified fight against the novel coronavirus.In this regard, he spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BSP chi...

Diyas lit in HP on PM Modi's call, no immediate report of power tripping

A majority of people in Himachal Pradesh lit diyas on Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal on Sunday at 9 pm. There was no immediate report of power tripping in the state.In state capital Shimla, the district administration played out a sir...

44 new coronavirus cases in UP, count now 278; half of them linked to Jamaat meeting

Forty-four new coronavirus cases surfaced in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the count to 278, an official said. About half of the total are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, from where participants took the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020