Instead of lighting diyas, govts should provide jobs to people sitting at home: TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday said that instead of lighting diyas, governments should be working towards providing some kind of jobs to people who are out of work due to lockdown and have no source of income.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:51 IST
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo speaking to ANI in Raipur on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday said that instead of lighting diyas, governments should be working towards providing some kind of jobs to people who are out of work due to lockdown and have no source of income. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed us to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for 9 minutes. Something like this should not happen at the national level. It is not helpful. Instead of this, we should be working towards providing some kind of job to people sitting in their homes. That would be more helpful," Deo told ANI.

"Are we moving towards superstitions in this 21st century by doing such things?" he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 3 appealed to people in a televised address to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by coronavirus pandemic.

Deo said that 7 out of 10 patients of coronavirus in the state have recovered successfully "Three more COVID-19 patients have recovered successfully in Chhattisgarh. With this seven out of total 10 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state so far," he said

"If 7 out of 10 people are recovered and they are in the condition of discharge, then it means our management for coronavirus is satisfactory. It boosts the morale of the people engaged in the management," he added Commenting upon the young man of Tablighi Jamaat admitted in AIIMS, he said: "AIIMS director has told me that there is no unusual situation because of the boy. Arrangements are also made for him to offer namaaz at a separate place in the hospital."

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 3,374 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India till now. (ANI)

