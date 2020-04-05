Soccer-Khatlon win as Tajikistan league season starts on time

Ehson Boboev scored in stoppage time to give Khatlon a 2-1 win over Istaravshan on Sunday as Tajikistan's league season kicked off on schedule despite most football around the world being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The match was played without any fans in attendance following World Health Organization warnings that people in Tajikistan should avoid crowds, although the ex-Soviet Union state has not confirmed a single case of the coronavirus.

Soccer around the globe is at a virtual standstill during the health crisis with matches only being played in countries such as Belarus, Nicaragua, and Burundi. Khatlon, who has won the league three times since Tajikistan became an independent state in 1991, came from a goal down to secure their first win of the season.

Lokomotiv-Pamir were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw against Fayzkand with all the goals coming in the second half while Kuktosh played out a goalless draw against Reagar-TadAz in the other two games on Sunday, also played behind closed doors. Champions Istiklol came from a goal down to beat Khujand 2-1 and win their ninth Tajik Super Cup in the season's curtain-raiser on Saturday.

