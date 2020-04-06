Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday's election until June

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday postponed Tuesday's primary election until June 9, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

"The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that's why I signed this executive order today," Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.