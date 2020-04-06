Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday's election until June

Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday's election until JuneReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:28 IST
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday postponed Tuesday's primary election until June 9, citing the coronavirus outbreak.
"The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that's why I signed this executive order today," Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement.
