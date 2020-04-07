UK will share more legal texts with EU shortly -Brexit trade deal negotiator

UK will share more legal texts with EU shortly -Brexit trade deal negotiatorReuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:26 IST
Britain remains in touch with the European Union over negotiations for a trade deal and will share further legal texts with the bloc shortly, the country's Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Tuesday. Britain wants to agree a free trade agreement with the EU by the end of this year but formal negotiations have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hospital with the virus, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier tested positive and Frost was also in self-isolation with a suspected case.
"UK-EU contacts have been continuing in these difficult times. We have remained in touch throughout, both sides have exchanged legal texts, and last week we had a series of conference calls to explore and clarify technicalities," Frost said on Twitter. "The UK side will share further legal texts with EU Commission shortly. I and Michel Barnier will speak next week and we aim to reach agreement on a timetable for the discussions needed in April and May. Further details will follow then."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- David Frost
- European Union
- Britain
- Michel Barnier
- Boris Johnson
- Brexit
- EU Commission
ALSO READ
Britain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network
Britain brings in army to get protective kit to health workers
Britain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network
Britain brings in army to get protective kit to health workers
Britain still working on airlines support package -union boss