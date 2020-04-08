Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. appeals court allows abortion curbs in Texas during coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 03:06 IST
U.S. appeals court allows abortion curbs in Texas during coronavirus outbreak

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Texas can enforce limits on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the state's policy requiring postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on a 2-1 vote threw out a federal judge's order issued last week that had blocked the state's action. The appeals court had earlier temporarily put the district judge's ruling on hold.

The appeals court action allows state officials to continue to enforce the restrictions that were part of an emergency order issued by the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott. The state says abortion providers are covered under a provision requiring postponement of non-urgent medical procedures as healthcare providers focus on battling COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Abortion providers that challenge the state's order could now turn to the Supreme Court, which has a 5-4 conservative majority.

"This is not the last word. We will take every legal action necessary to fight this abuse of emergency powers," said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, an abortion rights group representing clinics in the case. Texas and other states that previously pursued abortion restrictions have sought to crack down on their availability during the pandemic, prompting a series of court battles. On Monday, the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a similar district court ruling that prevented the state from banning abortion procedures.

Writing for the majority, Judge Kyle Duncan faulted Austin-based District Court Judge Lee Yeakel on several counts, saying he had "usurped the state's authority to craft emergency health measures." Duncan, who was appointed to the bench by Republican President Donald Trump, concluded that the state must prevail "given the extraordinary nature of these errors, the escalating spread of COVID-19 and the state's critical interest in protecting the public health."

Yeakel had ruled that Paxton's action "prevents Texas women from exercising what the Supreme Court has declared is their fundamental constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before a fetus is viable." Abortion providers including Whole Woman's Health and Planned Parenthood sued to block the Texas policy after clinics said they were forced to cancel hundreds of appointments for abortions across the state. They note that abortions are time-sensitive, with Texas banning abortions 20 weeks after fertilization.

The restrictions violate the right to abortion under the U.S. Constitution as recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court in its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, the abortion providers argued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Trump takes aim at agency watchdogs: 'Give me the name'

President Donald Trump is moving aggressively to challenge the authority and independence of agency watchdogs overseeing his administration, including removing the inspector general tasked with overseeing the 2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue...

Rivera focused on 'impact' player with No. 2 pick

Washington coach Ron Rivera wouldnt tip his hand when it comes to the teams plans for the No. 2 overall pick in this months NFL draft, other than to say the Redskins need an immediate impact player. The Redskins are widely expected to selec...

Nearly half of global coal plants will be unprofitable this year -Carbon Tracker

China and other countries could be planning to build more coal plants to stimulate their economies in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic but nearly half of global coal plants will run at a loss this year, research showed on Wednesda...

Few UK firms successful in getting government funds -BCC survey

Only a small fraction of British companies have successfully accessed financial help from the government to withstand the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, while scores more have failed so far, a survey showed on Wednesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020