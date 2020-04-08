Dr. Jitendra Singh hands over 2200 essential kits to assist needy families

Responding to the call of the Hon Prime Minister of India in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, Union Ministries of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, and DoNER have been taking a series of measures after the declaration of the Lockdown. Kendriya Bhandar, which functions under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has taken the unique initiative of providing "Essentials Kits" to needy families.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today handed over a consignment of 2200 Essential Kits for distribution to needy families in the wake of COVID-19. Each such Kit consisting of 9 items is meant to assist one needy family for some time.

Dr. Jitendra Singh handed over 1700 kits to SDM, Civil Lines, Central Delhi District, and the remaining 500 kits will be given to DM (Central).

Kendriya Bhandar has prepared a total of 2200 kits for distribution to needy families.

(With Inputs from PIB)

