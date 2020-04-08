WHO head dismisses suggestions he's too close to China

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus dismissed suggestions that his agency was too close to China after criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind," Tedros told a virtual news briefing on Wednesday, urging critics to "please quarantine COVID politics" and thanking the United States for its generous support that he expected to continue.

