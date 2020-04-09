France's Macron "refuses to see WHO locked into US-China war"Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:51 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron offered his full support to the World Health Organization (WHO) in a call with its director on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the international organization.
"He reaffirmed his trust, his support for the institution and refuses to see it locked into a war between China and the USA," a French presidency official told Reuters.
