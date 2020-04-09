Left Menu
Development News Edition

FGN38VIRUS-GLOBAL-LD TOLL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:49 IST
FGN38VIRUS-GLOBAL-LD TOLL

FGN38VIRUS-GLOBAL-LD TOLL Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million Paris: More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by on Thursday from official sources

FGN32: VIRUS-INDIA-GROWTH India's GDP for FY21 projected at 4.8%, COVID19 to have adverse economic impact globally: UN report United Nations: India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent, a UN report has said, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in significant adverse economic impacts globally. FGN62: VIRUS-LD PAK Pak PM warns situation 'can further deteriorate' as coronavirus tally reaches 4,414 Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the situation due to coronavirus pandemic "can further deteriorate" and "hospitals may not be able to cope" with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, as authorities on Thursday reported 340 new cases, taking the tally to 4,414. By Sajjad Hussain FGN46 BANGLA-PREZ-MERCY Bangla president rejects mercy plea of Bangabandhu’s assassin Dhaka: Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid has rejected the mercy plea of a former military captain, sentenced to death for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the country's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, removing the last hurdle for his hanging

FGN45 VIRUS-CHINA-WUHAN-INDIANSIndians in Wuhan say strict lockdown, social distancing only ways to contain COVID-19 Beijing/Wuhan: A few daring Indians, who remained in Wuhan where the novel coronavirus first emerged and then became a global pandemic, have a word of advice for their compatriots back home: follow the strict lockdown and self-isolation measures to arrest the spread of the deadly disease. By K J M Varma FGN43 VIRUS-UK-INDIAN Indian-born beauty queen doctor petitions for affordable COVID-19 housing in UK London:An Indian-born beauty queen, who has put her pageant life on hold to return to the National Health Service frontlines as a doctor at a hospital in eastern England, is petitioning the UK government to address the housing concerns of medics fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. By Aditi Khanna FGN42 PAK-INDIA-DRONE Pakistan Army says it shot down small Indian surveillance drone Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it shot down a small Indian surveillance drone for allegedly violating airspace along the Line of Control.By Sajjad Hussain FGN28 VIRUS-TRUMP-WHO WHO chief 'politicising' COVID-19 pandemic, siding with China: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has fired a fresh salvo at the World Health Organization, accusing its chief of siding with China and "politicising" the coronavirus pandemic while repeating his threat to freeze the UN agency's funding. By Lalit K Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada says coronavirus death toll could be between 11,000 and 22,000

The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak is likely to be between 11,000 and 22,000 by the end of the pandemic, health officials said on Thursday, outlining the two most likely scenarios.The officials told a briefing that they e...

Soccer-English Football League needs 56 days to finish season - EFL chief

The English Football Leagues EFL chairman Rick Parry has told member clubs it needs about 56 days to complete the 2019-20 season and intends to conclude the campaign with the playoffs in all three divisions, British media reported on Thursd...

US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims, OPEC+ meeting

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims number, while oil prices rose on hopes of sweeping production cuts. Weekly initial jobless claims, the most timely data on eco...

REPEAT-On an empty Via Dolorosa before Easter, praying for the world's sick

Brown-robed Franciscans stride through a shuttered and deserted Jerusalem to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar - but in a city bereft of Easter pilgrims. Among them i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020