FGN38VIRUS-GLOBAL-LD TOLL Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million Paris: More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by on Thursday from official sources

FGN32: VIRUS-INDIA-GROWTH India's GDP for FY21 projected at 4.8%, COVID19 to have adverse economic impact globally: UN report United Nations: India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent, a UN report has said, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in significant adverse economic impacts globally. FGN62: VIRUS-LD PAK Pak PM warns situation 'can further deteriorate' as coronavirus tally reaches 4,414 Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the situation due to coronavirus pandemic "can further deteriorate" and "hospitals may not be able to cope" with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, as authorities on Thursday reported 340 new cases, taking the tally to 4,414. By Sajjad Hussain FGN46 BANGLA-PREZ-MERCY Bangla president rejects mercy plea of Bangabandhu’s assassin Dhaka: Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid has rejected the mercy plea of a former military captain, sentenced to death for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the country's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, removing the last hurdle for his hanging

FGN45 VIRUS-CHINA-WUHAN-INDIANSIndians in Wuhan say strict lockdown, social distancing only ways to contain COVID-19 Beijing/Wuhan: A few daring Indians, who remained in Wuhan where the novel coronavirus first emerged and then became a global pandemic, have a word of advice for their compatriots back home: follow the strict lockdown and self-isolation measures to arrest the spread of the deadly disease. By K J M Varma FGN43 VIRUS-UK-INDIAN Indian-born beauty queen doctor petitions for affordable COVID-19 housing in UK London:An Indian-born beauty queen, who has put her pageant life on hold to return to the National Health Service frontlines as a doctor at a hospital in eastern England, is petitioning the UK government to address the housing concerns of medics fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. By Aditi Khanna FGN42 PAK-INDIA-DRONE Pakistan Army says it shot down small Indian surveillance drone Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it shot down a small Indian surveillance drone for allegedly violating airspace along the Line of Control.By Sajjad Hussain FGN28 VIRUS-TRUMP-WHO WHO chief 'politicising' COVID-19 pandemic, siding with China: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has fired a fresh salvo at the World Health Organization, accusing its chief of siding with China and "politicising" the coronavirus pandemic while repeating his threat to freeze the UN agency's funding. By Lalit K Jha.

