Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak pledges USD 3 mn to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund

Pakistan on Thursday pledged USD 3 Million towards the SAARC COVID-19 emergency fund.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:44 IST
Pak pledges USD 3 mn to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund
Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Thursday pledged USD 3 Million towards the SAARC COVID-19 emergency fund. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference on March 15 with SAARC leaders.

While the SAARC countries immediately responded to a united call for the South Asian Association for Regional Corporation's (SAARC) COVID-19 emergency fund, Pakistan made its contributions today. Pakistan in a release said, "While communicating Pakistan's decision to the SAARC Secretariat, it has been conveyed that all proceeds of the Fund should be administered by the SAARC Secretariat and that the modalities for the Fund's utilization should be finalized through consultations with the Member States as per the SAARC Charter."

Through this, Pakistan has been angling to bring the coronavirus-related interactions under the formal SAARC umbrella by seeking to involve its secretariat in an attempt to get a free hand to block India's initiatives, Indian government sources said earlier today. India has categorically said that any such measure directed towards tackling COVID-19 crisis in the region is a "standalone and outside the "SAARC calendar of approved activities", avoiding any procedural formalities that could prove to be constraints," as per the Indian government sources.

It is to be noted that the activities are under extraordinary circumstances to deal with the challenge in a result-oriented manner. India had described these activities as being stand-alone and outside the "SAARC calendar of approved activities", they said.

Moreover, Pakistan on Wednesday did not take part in India-led South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) trade officials discussion saying such activities could only be effective if spearheaded by the SAARC Secretariat. All other SAARC nations promptly donated to the COVID-19 emergency fund except Pakistan.

Afghanistan had contributed USD one million to COVID-19 Emergency Fund as per the discussions among the SAARC heads of nations, in a bid to collaborating and strengthening partnership to fight the pandemic. Nepal had committed NPR 100 million to the SAARC emergency fund, Maldives government contributed USD 200,000 to the COVID-19 emergency fund. Bhutan has committed USD 100,000 to the SAARC emergency fund

India has made an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'You can't relax': Vigilance urged as New York sees signs of coronavirus flattening

Americans must persevere with social distancing now that their efforts are showing signs of slowing the spread of coronavirus, U.S. medical and state officials said on Thursday, as New York hospitalizations ebbed while the states death toll...

19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; 'don't hide travel history', urges Nitish

Bihar was rattled by a spurt of COVID-19 cases on Thursday after 19 people tested positive for the infection, taking the total number to 58, even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged citizens not to hide their travel history. Siwan distric...

Boris Johnson moves out of ICU, 'in extremely good spirits': Govt

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care as his condition improves, Downing Street said on Thursday evening. The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will...

New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge

New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potters field on Hart Island as the citys daily death rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records in each of the last three days. The city has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020