Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero Pools merged for OWL, competitive play

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:47 IST
Hero Pools merged for OWL, competitive play

Hero pools for Overwatch League and competitive play will be merged starting Monday. Overwatch announced the move in response to feedback since Hero Pools were added to competitive play, a move established to shake up the week-to-week meta of the game.

"We've also heard that some aspects of the system are confusing or unclear, including why certain heroes or roles are rotated each week, or why the exact number of heroes available is inconsistent from week to week. In addition, having separate Hero Pools for Competitive Play and the Overwatch League in the same week led to a confusing or disjointed experience for players who follow the League," Blizzard Entertainment announced Thursday. "Starting April 13, we intend to address this by having a single, unified Hero Pool, allowing both the Overwatch League and Competitive Play to mirror each other as closely as possible and making a more consistent viewing and play experience."

Hero Pools will be formed by the end of Overwatch League play every Sunday and then released by Monday. During weeks when Overwatch League matches aren't scheduled, the data from what Blizzard termed "high-level competitive play" will still be used to determine the Hero Pool and released Monday morning. Blizzard also announced it would end rotating Map Pools starting Tuesday (April 14).

"Instead, Competitive Play will include all of the maps, with the exception of Paris and Horizon Lunar Colony. When we make updates to those two maps to improve their play in the future, we'll add them back into the pool at that time," Blizzard said. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman has recovered from COVID-19

US Fed launches USD 2.3 trillion financing to support economy

Super spreader: A funeral, a birthday party and a trail of death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'You can't relax': Vigilance urged as New York sees signs of coronavirus flattening

Americans must persevere with social distancing now that their efforts are showing signs of slowing the spread of coronavirus, U.S. medical and state officials said on Thursday, as New York hospitalizations ebbed while the states death toll...

New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge

New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potters field on Hart Island as the citys daily death rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records in each of the last three days. The city has ...

Women face 'catastrophic' risks as thousands of sexual health clinics close

By Amber Milne LONDON, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 5,600 sexual health clinics have shut due to the new coronavirus, risking more deaths from unsafe abortions and denying women access to HIV tests and drugs, the Internati...

'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show

Sketch show Saturday Night Live is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday. The network said the satirical show, which shut down production in mid-March because of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020