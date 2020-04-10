Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six missing after India power plant dyke gives way

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:12 IST
Six missing after India power plant dyke gives way
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Six people are missing after an fly ash dyke gave way at a coal-fired power plant in the Singrauli district of India's central state of Madhya Pradesh, a top local official told Reuters, in the third such incident there in a year.

Five villagers and a worker at the site owned by Reliance Power were swept up in a flow of fly ash which travelled at least six kilometres, swallowing up whole agricultural fields along the way. Fly ash is a powdery byproduct of burning pulverised coal.

"The sludge flowed from the dyke and then mixed with a stream, which carried it further," said K.V.S. Chaudhary, top bureaucrat in the Singrauli district. It was not clear how the dyke broke. Reliance Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another local official, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said "strict action" would be taken against Reliance Power in line with environmental laws, but did not elaborate. The 4,000 megawatt (MW) plant was running at full capacity and is not expected to shut, the official said.

Local media reported a fly ash dyke break at a plant operated by Essar in August and another run by NTPC Ltd in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure treatment of pregnant women, dialysis patients despite lockdown: Vardhan to states

States need to be mindful that treatment or medical needs of pregnant women, dialysis patients and those suffering from ailments such as thalassemia are attended to despite the lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, Union Healt...

Pannun, SFJ booked for sedition in Punjab for instigating people through automated calls

Punjab police on Friday booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his banned pro-Khalistan outfit for sedition for making automated phone calls and instigating people against the curfew imposed by the state government to curb the spread of coronav...

6 new areas in Delhi declared containment zone

The Delhi government on Friday declared six more areas of the city as containment zone, taking the total numbers to 30 in the national capital amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. Six new containment zones includes, Nabi Karim, E pocke...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020