Italy to extend virus lockdown until May 3: PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he had taken the "difficult" decision to extend the Mediterranean country's economically crippling lockdown until May 3

"We are extending the restrictions until May 3. It is a difficult but necessary decision for which I assume full political responsibility," Conte told the nation after Italy's world-topping coronavirus death toll rose to 18,849.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.