Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin discuss efforts to stabilize oil markets- SPA

Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin discuss efforts to stabilize oil markets- SPAReuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-04-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 03:53 IST
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed in a telephone conversation on Friday the efforts to achieve stability of energy markets to support the growth of the global economy, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Putin also reaffirmed the importance of cooperation between all producing countries, SPA added.
