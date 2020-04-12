Pak PM Imran Khan calls for safe Easter celebrations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended Easter greetings to the people and hoped all festivities would be confined to the homes in line with the coronavirus restrictions

"Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter. Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; and by observing the national safety protocols," said Khan in a Twitter message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.