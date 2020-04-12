Left Menu
Pak PM Imran Khan calls for safe Easter celebrations

12-04-2020
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended Easter greetings to the people and hoped all festivities would be confined to the homes in line with the coronavirus restrictions

"Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter. Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; and by observing the national safety protocols," said Khan in a Twitter message.

