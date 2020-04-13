PM Modi speaks to Vietnamese counterpart to discuss COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and steps taken towards dealing with the disease.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and steps taken towards dealing with the disease. The two leaders agreed on the potential for bilateral collaboration in fighting the disease including facilitating medical supplies.
Both the leaders have also expressed the need to provide the necessary support to each other's citizens present in their respective territories. As per the official release by the government, both the leaders reiterated the strategic partnership between India and Vietnam and expressed satisfaction on various fronts of the bilateral relations.
They also reviewed regional and international developments. They also agreed that teams of experts from each other's countries will remain in touch to exchange knowledge on pandemic response measures and other bilateral relations aspects.
Vietnam will also preside over the special virtual ASEAN (Association for Southeast Asian Nations) scheduled for April 14 with the agenda of tackling COVID-19, (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nguyen Xuan Phuc
- Narendra Modi
- Vietnamese
- Vietnam
- India
- ASEAN
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks forgiveness from country for difficult decision that caused hardships to people, especially poor.
I seek forgiveness from all, especially poor for lockdown: Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi holds video conference with 130 Indian missions abroad to get global sense of COVID-19 situation.
PM Narendra Modi taking along all state govts to fight coronavirus; Cong should play responsible role in this difficult time: J P Nadda.
PM Narendra Modi, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro hold telephonic conversation; discuss how two countries can join forces against COVID-19.